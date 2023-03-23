PAW PAW — More than 50 leaders from Cass and Van Buren counties learned more about state and local grant opportunities during the third annual Municipal Summit, hosted by Market Van Buren earlier this week.
“Strong communities make for a strong county. The importance of ensuring our communities have access to and knowledge of tools to help them continuously improve is vitally important,” said Ryan Laylin, vice chair of the Cass County Board of Commissioners, in a news release.
The summit included a peer panelist discussion with leaders from South Haven, Cassopolis and Lawton and a forecast for grant opportunities from Midwest Strategy Group.
It covered several topics, including the Michigan Main Street and Redevelopment Ready Programs from the Michigan Economic Development Corp.
“With two county commissions and 50 local municipalities in Van Buren and Cass counties, the better we all work together, the better our area and communities succeed,” said Paul Schincariol, a Van Buren County commissioner, in the release.
The summit was aimed to prepare community leaders to be ready for the money available in the form of grants and strategic allocations at the state and local levels. In Michigan, there are billions of dollars in unallocated money, some of which will be available to local communities in the form of grants.