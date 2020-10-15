PAW PAW — More help is on the way in Van Buren County for small business owners negatively impacted by restrictions to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Market Van Buren has received a $10,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation to support small businesses throughout county, according to a news release this week from the economic development group.
The grant will support implementation of a Business Resilience Program for small business owners impacted by COVID-19, according to Zach Morris, Market Van Buren executive director.
“Small businesses in Van Buren County have a continued need for support as they progressively reopen and simultaneously prepare for unanticipated challenges,” Morris said. “Staff will work with these small businesses on developing a resilience plan that encompasses areas such as talent pipeline, supply chain management, communication, online presence, resource availability, succession planning, and retooling opportunities.”
In May, the Consumers Energy Foundation donated $1.8 million to nine organizations to provide a lifeline during COVID-19 to small businesses across Michigan – focusing in particular on helping female- and minority-owned businesses. Other local organizations also provided financial support, bringing the total to $4.3 million
“Small businesses form the backbone of our state’s economy, and we at Consumers Energy are working every day to help them until Michigan defeats the pandemic,” said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation. “We are happy to work with local economic development organizations that know their communities’ needs best and are making sure our new contributions are having the biggest impact.”
Small business owners in Van Buren County are encouraged to reach out to Morris for more information at 519-6142, or via email at MorrisZ@MarketVanBuren.org.