PAW PAW — A number of business owners and municipal leaders from Cass and Van Buren counties gathered recently at Marion Magnolia Farms in Cassopolis for the third annual Market Van Buren awards event.
Besides the award presentations, the evening included a keynote address by Quentin Messer, CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corp., and a piano performance by former American Idol finalist Matt Giraud.
Award winners recognized at the event were selected following a nomination and application process.
This year’s honorees included:
Midwest Energy & Communication in Cassopolis, Community Champion of the year
Covert Township, Municipal Trailblazer of the Year
EQ United in Cassopolis, Business Innovator of the Year
CHT USA Inc. in Cassopolis, Economic Pioneer of the Year
The Flat Rock Grill in Edwardsburg, The Holden Green Tavern in Cassopolis and Creative Cove in Paw Paw, Best New Businesses of the Year
Normally, a Best New Business of the Year award is given to one business in Cass County and one in Van Buren County. However, this year there was a tie between the two Cass County businesses in Edwardsburg and Cassopolis, so three awards were given.
“Cass and Van Buren counties have businesses and municipalities that are doing incredible things,” Zach Morris, executive director of Market Van Buren, said in a news release announcing the awards. “We were pleased to celebrate these businesses as they stood out among their peers and embody the principles essential for a strong local economy.”
In recognition of their support for Market Van Buren within the last year, six municipalities and businesses were celebrated as Torchbearer Investors. They are: CHT USA Inc., the city of Hartford, Covert Township, Fishbeck, Sturgis Bank and Trust and the village of Bloomingdale.
“We are incredibly grateful for the local businesses and municipalities that invest in our organization,” said Tom Stanek, former Market Van Buren board chairman. “It is only through their financial support that Market Van Buren is empowered to organize the programs, pursue the grants and provide the support that our communities and employers need to be successful.”
Market Van Buren is a nonprofit organization focused on connecting people, investors and organizations with strategies and services that improve the quality of life and economic conditions in Cass and Van Buren counties. For more information, visit www.marketvanburen.org.