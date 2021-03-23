Sunday marked a year in Berrien County since the first two cases of COVID-19 were reported by local health officials.
In the last year, the county has amassed, as of Monday, 11,288 confirmed cases, 1,012 presumed cases, 223 deaths, 18 presumed deaths, and 10,302 recoveries.
The first three cases of COVID-19 in Berrien County were linked to Sandi Patty, a Christian music singer who preformed at Andrews University on March 8, 2020.
By March 23, the county had five confirmed cases and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued the state-wide “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order to help stem virus spread.
The Van Buren/Cass District Health Department (VBCDHD) reported the first two confirmed cases in Van Buren County on March 25 and the first case in Cass County the next day.
March 30 brought Berrien County’s first death from COVID-19, Vietnam War veteran Walter “Bud” Baker, 74, of Coloma.
Last March, Berrien County recorded just 35 cases of COVID-19. This March, the county has gained more than 600 confirmed cases so far.
This is due, in part, to an evolution in testing strategy over the last year, but also what some are calling a new wave of the virus.
By the numbers, Berrien County experienced its first wave this time last year. During that time, the county was accruing between 50 and 100 new cases a week. The second wave, roughly last July and August, saw between about 80-120 new cases a week.
The third wave, in November and December, saw between 700 and 1,100 new cases a week.
After bottoming out again in late February at about 119 new cases a week, the county is back up to gaining between 150-250 cases a week.
Health officials said last week that a few more weeks of data is needed before we know if this truly is another wave.
But much hope is on the horizon as vaccine rollout continues to ramp up, and will soon open up to everyone age 16 and older starting April 5.
Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties all administered their first COVID-19 vaccine doses on Dec. 16.
Since then, as of Sunday, Berrien County has administered 57,026 doses of the vaccine, with 21,188 of those being second doses, according to state data.
Cass County has administered 9,824 doses, with 3,011 of those being second doses.
Van Buren County has administered 26,133 doses, with 8,394 of those being second doses.
Long-term care facilities
A sign that vaccinations are working is the declining number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths in long-term care facility residents and staff.
On Monday, the state reported no recent cases at Berrien or Cass county facilities.
Five recent COVID-19 cases and two recent deaths at Van Buren County long-term care facilities were reported.
Over the last year, Berrien County has recorded 601 resident cases of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities, according to state data. Of those cases, 148 died.
Cass County has had 126 resident cases and 27 deaths, while Van Buren County has had 281 resident cases and 67 deaths.
When it comes to staff cases, Berrien County has had 432, Cass County has had 117, and Van Buren County has had 275. No staff members have died of the virus in the three counties.
Weekend data update
Another positive sign of vaccination efforts is that area COVID-19 hospitalizations have not yet increased even though new cases have begun to rise.
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland dipped to seven on Saturday and Sunday, and were at eight on Monday. The hospital had 10 COVID patients admitted last Monday and 12 the Monday before that.
Over the three days, Berrien County recorded 84 new COVID-19 cases. The county had recorded 71 new cases last weekend and 55 new cases the weekend before that.
In addition, 39 more recoveries were recorded, along with one death.
Deaths have also been decreasing, with just six having been recorded in March so far in Berrien County. The county had recorded 19 deaths in February and 28 in January.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 763 active COVID-19 cases. That’s up from 620 active cases last Monday and 569 active cases the Monday before that.
School outbreaks
The state on Monday reported several recent COVID-19 outbreaks at Berrien and Van Buren county schools. No recent outbreaks at Cass County schools were reported.
Trinity Lutheran Early Childhood Center in St. Joseph had three recent cases in both students and staff.
South Haven Elementary School and St. Basil Catholic School in South Haven each had three cases in both students and staff.
Hartford High School had three recent cases in students.
A school outbreak is defined as two or more COVID-19 cases who may have shared exposure on school grounds and are from different households.