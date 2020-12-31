For much of my life I assumed I’d have a pretty typical wedding – scores of family and friends attending a giant ceremony, followed by copious amounts of food, drinking and dancing.
As I got older, I started to lean toward something less extravagant – but I still figured there’d be more than seven people there. COVID-19 changed that.
My wife, Jess, and I were married on Oct. 10 in Michigan State University’s Horticulture Gardens. Joining us were four close friends, including one who performed the ceremony, and a photographer. A fifth friend was invited, but canceled at the last minute due to a COVID outbreak at her workplace – a reminder of why we were having such an unusual wedding in the first place.
We got engaged on April 9 of this year, and quickly realized there were no good answers as to when and how to officially tie the knot. At first it seemed logical to wait for a safer time. But what if one of us caught the coronavirus and had to be hospitalized? Or just got hit by a bus? We wanted to get married sooner rather than later, just in case.
We considered a quick courthouse ceremony, but they were temporarily unavailable due to the pandemic. We could get our marriage license online, but we’d have to find our own officiant and witnesses.
Friends filled those roles, and that was the extent of the guest list. We wanted to have our parents there, and although mine are here, Jess’s live in North Carolina and it wasn’t safe for them to travel up here. Inviting one pair but not the other didn’t feel right, so ultimately our folks watched us say our vows over Zoom.
The costs associated with a typical wedding – booking a venue, hiring caterers and a DJ, getting a multi-tiered wedding cake – are enormous, and don’t scale down well.
So in lieu of those things, we opted for a “guerilla wedding.” We simply found a spot in MSU’s gardens we liked and hoped it would be empty when we showed up. (Thankfully it was.)
The ceremony was casual, with guests wearing sandals and hiking boots, and the officiant in a tie-dye lab coat. Jess wore a simple wine-colored calf-length dress, and I didn’t even wear a tie. And of course, masks were the must-have accessory for all.
For the even-smaller reception, my best friend and his girlfriend cooked us dinner at their Airbnb, which we ate at opposite ends of the backyard picnic table. And for dessert, well, nothing says mini-wedding like cupcakes.
Despite the many ways COVID denied us the wedding we’d imagined, Jess and I still had one of the best days of our lives. We’re very happy to have found each other and to be married, and we don’t need a wedding with all the frills to appreciate that.
We’re planning to have a proper reception at a safer time, because the hardest part of our pandemic wedding was not being able to share it with loved ones. Reasons to celebrate aren’t easy to find in 2020, and we’d love to be able to give one to the people we care about. But like so many things this year, that will have to wait.