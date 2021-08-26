ST. JOSEPH — An order mandating that face masks be worn within school buildings hasn’t been made in Berrien County, but support for it is growing as transmission rates of COVID-19 across the county increases.
Gillian Conrad with the Berrien County Health Department said the overall transmission rate of COVID-19 is almost three times what it was this time last year – increasing from 50.2 cases per 100,000 on Aug. 25, 2020, to 147 cases per 100,000 on Wednesday.
“And we had the masks, social distancing, reduced capacities, fewer extracurricular, etc., in place as we started the school year in 2020,” she said. “... Heading into a school year with higher transmission in the community and less layers of mitigation in place, that does not seem like we’re going to have a lot of success.”
Berrien County commissioners Thursday passed a resolution stating they support “the Berrien County Health Department and our local public health officials in their continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in protecting the health and well-being of the residents of Berrien County.”
The resolution urged all residents over 12 years of age to get vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19. It also urged residents to stay home when sick and to wear face masks when appropriate.
Conrad said after the meeting that health officials are closely watching what is happening in Indiana schools, where school children returned to school earlier this month.
Some Berrien County schools start on Monday, while others don’t begin fall instruction until after Labor Day.
“Indiana has been back for a couple of weeks and the South Bend Tribune has had article after article about major school districts reversing course after starting the school year without masks and very quickly making the decision to mask up because of the number of quarantines and cases that they are experiencing,” Conrad said.
At this time, she said the health department is strongly recommending that face masks be worn in schools.
“That is the public health action that we believe protects the greatest number of students and staff,” she said.
She said the delta variant is surging in Southern states.
“They’re seeing higher numbers of childhood hospitalizations of children and patients than they’ve seen ever,” she said.
She said six health departments in the state have already issued mandates that face masks be worn in schools, including those in Allegan and Kalamazoo counties.
“We have the authority within the public health code ... to issue certain orders that would help control the spread of infectious disease,” Conrad said. “We’re not there, yet.”
When contacted after the meeting, Berrien County Board Chairman Mac Elliott said commissioners wanted to show their support for the health department.
“We don’t want people attacking health department folks just because they disagree with them,” he said. “These things can sometimes become emotional and that gets in the way of having an adult conversation.”
Elliott said school officials still have the authority to do what they think is best for their students.
“We’re not telling them what to do," he said. "I’m not declaring a state of emergency. I’m hoping this will all resolve itself within the next four to six weeks."