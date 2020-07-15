St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.