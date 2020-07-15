Chuck Maroney doesn’t let customers into his restaurant without a mask or face covering.
Maroney, who owns Redamak’s in New Buffalo, said he made a pledge in March to be part of the solution and not the problem when the COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses, school districts and municipal buildings to close.
On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s latest executive order added a measure to a previous mandate that required people to wear masks in stores and crowded outdoor spaces.
Now, those who fail to do so may be subject to a $500 fine.
“We’ve had some people complain about wearing a mask. We’ve had some moms and dads that are embarrassing themselves in front of their children by making a scene,” Maroney said. “They want to show you on their phone that they’re exempt. It doesn’t matter who you are, we are not discriminating against anyone.
“It takes 30 seconds to get from the front door to your table.”
When Redamak’s reopened, large sandwich boards were placed at the front and side entrances that listed the “Reda-rules.”
They list rules that customers must adhere to in order to get service.
“People don’t realize what it takes to navigate a business in these times,” Maroney said. “From the back door all the way to the front. We’re not first responders, but we’re in the mix here. If people don’t adhere to masks or social distancing, our staff can get infected and take it home with them. It’s very scary. This is the stark reality. It has nothing to do with politics.”
Maroney said the addition of the fines is a nice addition, but he is still uncertain how it will be enforced.
With Redamak’s being so close to Indiana and Illinois, he said it’s important his restaurant enforces these rules for everyone’s safety.
“They should take note that the person serving them doesn’t have the luxury of taking off their masks,” he said. “The majority of people are grateful and glad we’re open. But there’s that small percentage that just doesn’t seem to understand what this is all about.”
The Early Bird Eatery in Bridgman has enforced the use of masks since reopening June 12.
Jennifer Stone, owner of the establishment, said the majority of people don’t need to be asked because of the sign stating their rules outside the door.
Stone said they provide disposable masks for those who come to eat and don’t have one with them.
“We’ve had maybe one or two who say they have a medical issue,” she said. “We’ve been lucky that not too many people have caused a scene. Around here, people are trying to be cautious.”
Stone said she likes the governor’s latest order, especially because the fine puts some weight behind the measure.
“It’ll be harder for people to take it seriously without the fine. I think its helpful and encourages more compliance,” she said. “My thought with it is there is a lot of stuff up in the air. If there’s a chance it protects myself and our employees, I’m going to do it. I’d rather play on the side of caution then let people get sick or potentially die.”
Stone said she doesn’t want to have to close the restaurant again and urges peoples to take the matter of wearing a mask seriously.
Like Maroney, Stone said wearing a mask is not a political stance.
In the process of reopening The Early Bird Eatery, Stone said the Berrien County Health Department sent them a letter requiring staff and customers to wear masks in the interest of public health.
“Overall it’s been positive. You always have a few people who don’t like it,” she said. “There are some people who don’t want to wear them. I get it, I wear them eight hours a day. People need to be more thoughtful. In a restaurant, you interact with thousands of people a week. That increases our risk. If we get a COVID case, we shut down and lose a substantial amount of income.”
Michael Jones, owner of Cycle and Fitness in St. Joseph, said he’s never been busier.
“Bikes are the new toilet paper. We’re almost sold out of bikes,” Jones said. “I’ve been doing this for 40 years and have never seen this before.”
Jones said normally he and his staff don’t have to explain their mask policy, as their clientele tend to be health conscious.
With a sign at the front, Jones said they’ve only had a handful of occurrences with no major hassles.
“We’ve denied access to maybe five people who didn’t have a mask and didn’t want to wear one. A couple people were mad, others were understandable,” Jones said. “I look at it like you would when you are required to wear a seatbelt or take off your shoes at the airport. It’s a part of life right now.”