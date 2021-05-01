Keeping Little Squirt separate from the government is the key to keeping the “talking” fire truck on the straight and narrow, according to Berrien County Prosecutor Dennis Wiley. Wiley, in his 23-page report on the popular fire safety program, listed several reforms to avoid the apparent conflicts of interest, questionable practices and legal violations uncovered by his office and Benton Harbor police. In a written report, Wiley said the program should continue to be a viable source of public safety education in the community.