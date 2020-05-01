25 years ago – 1995
The Hennes Co. has been in business in the Twin Cities for 102 years, but it’s not standing still. The men and women’s clothing store opened today in its new location at 306 State St. It had been on the edge of downtown, in leased space at 800 Ship St., since 1973.
The store is owned by Richard and Laya Hennes and their son, David. Richard’s grandfather, Maier Hennes, started the business in 1893.
35 years ago – 1985
Junior Achievement of Blossomland, Inc. will construct a new building in St. Joseph, JA President Steve Peterson announced at the organization’s annual banquet last night at Lake Michigan College. The 6,288-square-foot building will be southeast of the intersection of Division Street and St. Joseph Avenue. The building will be a joint venture with Gateway Vocational Rehabilitation Center. Peterson said that JA will pay the entire construction cost and own the building. Gateway will pay all utility and maintenance expenses and will not be charged rent.
50 years ago – 1970
Some 350 policemen from 35 departments attended the requiem mass for Benton Township police Sgt. Robert Stevens, 36, who was slain Wednesday at the Holmsted restaurant while on a coffee break. Officers from Ohio, Illinois and Indiana joined municipal, county and state policemen from throughout Michigan in paying their respects to Sgt. Stevens. A 24-hour honor guard was maintained around the casket as it lay in state at Reiser’s Funeral Home.