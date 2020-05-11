25 years ago – 1995
Michelle DeFrancesco Bythrow, a St. Joseph High School graduate, is playing the role of Maria in “West Side Story” currently at the Kalamazoo Civic Auditorium. After graduating from SJHS, Bythrow studied music at Indiana University where she sang with “The Singing Hoosiers,” touring the Midwest and Australia. The group recorded a Disney album called “A Disney Spectacular” with the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra. She and her husband, Brian Bythrow, lived in Sacramento for a while, where she sang professionally with the Sacramento Opera Company.
After singing backup vocals and doing professional stage work in Colorado, the Bythrows moved to Dowagiac in January. She is the daughter of Marcia and Roccy DeFrancesco of St. Joseph.
35 years ago – 1985
Seven area residents were among the 73 graduating from Bronson Methodist Hospital School of Nursing, Kalamazoo at the end of April. The graduates include: Elizabeth Wright and Heidi Strasser, both of St. Joseph; Jina McIlveney, Bangor; Suzanne High, Decatur; Connie Hildebrand, Watervliet; and Sandra Austin and Crystal Scott, both of Paw Paw.
50 years ago – 1970
Employees at Whirlpool's St. Joseph Division struck the division's seven plants today after rejecting the firm's final offer on a new three-year contract. The employees voted 839 to 415 to launch the strike and picket lines were set up at 12:01 a.m. Today. Approximately 1,800 production workers were idled.
The strike is the second in 15 years. In 1967, the union struck for 12 weeks before settling on the contract which just expired. That pact boosted the average hourly rate for employees to $3.50.