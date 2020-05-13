25 years ago – 1995
Coloma’s Steve Smith finished third in the annual “Jeopardy” College Tournament that aired on TV yesterday.
Smith graduated from the University of Notre Dame after the show was taped in March in Los Angeles. He earned $7,500 for his efforts.
35 years ago – 1985
A grand procession opening the May Festival sponsored by the Lakeland Choral Society was followed by the raising of the Maypole in the garden of Maud Preston Palenske Memorial Library and in Lake Bluff Park immediately across Lake Boulevard in St. Joseph, with an estimated 300 persons taking part. The Renaissance activities included flower games, find the fern, a magician and juggler, and riding an ox cart. Lakeland Choral Society members were authentically costumed and were under the direction of Barbara Born.
50 years ago – 1970
A new organization to coordinate anti-pollution efforts throughout Berrien County was officially formed last night at a steering committee meeting held at Lake Michigan College. The citizens group, United for Survival (US), currently consists of more than 80 members, including an 11-member steering committee and a confederation of 10 action committees. Their purpose is to inform the public on local pollution problems and provide opportunities for citizen action.