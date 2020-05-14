25 years ago – 1995
A monument to 13 deceased police officers from Berrien County was dedicated in Lake Bluff Park in St. Joseph on Saturday. The officers whose names are engraved on the black and gray stone monument were honored during a ceremony that included a rifle salute, the playing of taps, and the presentation of wreaths from various police departments.
35 years ago – 1985
Leo K. Cook of St. Joseph, retired Berrien Fifth District Court judge, received a State of Michigan tribute from District Judge John Hammond at the Berrien County Bar Association meeting yesterday. The tribute was signed by Gov. James Blanchard, Sen. Harry Gast and Reps. Lad Stacey and Carl Gnodtke. Cook retired Dec. 31 after 12 years as a judge. He also served 29 years as senior resident agent of the FBI office in Benton Harbor. Hammond described Cook as a man “who has made this county a better place in which to live.”
50 years ago – 1970
Congress has completed all action necessary to install and operate a control tower at the Twin Cities’ Ross Field Airport. It was announced from Washington late yesterday by this district’s congressman, Edward Hutchinson. Only President Nixon’s signature remains for the final green light, and that’s expected to come routinely within the next few days. The tower represents a major landmark in development of the rapidly improving and expanding local airport. Its operation will provide air and ground traffic control urgently needed to assure safety and efficiency as use of the airport increases.