25 years ago – 1995
Best-selling author and civil rights activist, Maya Angelou, will address the 284th meeting of The Economic Club of Southwest Michigan Thursday, announced Michael Cook, club president.
Angelou as a poet, educator, historian, best-selling author, playwright, civil rights activities, producer, director, songwriter and lecturer shatters the walls that separate audiences along lines of race and class.
35 years ago – 1985
The merger of Mississippi Valley Airlines with Air Wisconsin will not result in any immediate schedule changes at Ross Field Airport in Benton Harbor, according to David Rhodes, airport manager.
Rhodes said the merger is effective June 1 and no schedule changes have been announced for that month. MVA currently has three daily flights between the Benton Harbor airport and O’Hare Airport in Chicago. The new airline will be named Air Wisconsin and will be headquartered in Appleton, Wis.
50 years ago – 1970
A truckload of fruit, vegetables, summer clothing and books left here this week for poverty stricken residents of Mound Bayou, Miss., situated in the heart of the delta cotton region. Andrews University Students and Pioneer Memorial Church on the campus sponsored the project. The inspiration came from Dr. David Glenn, a local physician, whose report on conditions and what’s being done to improve life in the delta region is a story in itself. Dr. Glenn helps on weekends at the center that is run by Tufts Medical School, where he is on staff.