25 years ago – 1995
Lakeshore’s “On Location” pilot program, aimed at showing students the connection between what they learn in school and what they must do in the workplace, is scheduled to start June 19, officials said yesterday.
Eight businesses, including: Gast Manufacturing, Johnson-Rauhoff Inc., Lakeland Regional Health Systems, Michigan Gas Utilities, Shoreline Bank, Standard Tool and Die and Whirlpool Corp., have agreed all to take part in the program which includes 40 students who will be entering the seventh grade this fall.
35 years ago – 1985
A history project conducted by Lawyers’ Wives of Berrien County since January culminated with Patricia Contreras’ fourth grade students from Sterne Brunson School in Benton Harbor touring the 1839 Courthouse Museum in Berrien Springs. The Members of Lawyers’ Wives of Berrien County met once a week with the students to present Berrien County history and to familiarize them with the techniques of doing research on their own. Julie Keller was chairman.
50 years ago – 1970
Christine Harrod, 21, of St. Joseph, has been deputized to enforce regulations in the parking lots beside the county courthouse in St. Joseph, starting Monday. She will enforce parking with tokens, gate tickets and special entry cards used for a $9,000 parking lot gate system that goes into operation at the courthouse May 25.