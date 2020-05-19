25 years ago – 1995
More than 75 birders on 17 teams are expected to compete in the seventh annual Southwest Michigan Team Birdathon on Saturday. Teams raise money by getting pledges for each bird it records.
Last year 182 different species of birds were spotted in the event which raised more than $12,000 for a variety of conservation organizations, including area nature centers. It is sponsored by Love Creek Nature Center and Wild Birds Unlimited.
35 years ago – 1985
St. Joseph resident William Kreamer has received a patent and two awards for his year-round solar energy heating and ventilating system.
Now all he needs is customers.
All solar systems up to now have only provided heat, he said. His P.C. 20 is the first solar unit that utilizes the sun in winter to provide heat in the winter and ventilation in warm weather, and does it all automatically.
50 years ago – 1970
Gast Manufacturing Corp. broke ground on their way to a major expansion – a $750,000 addition that will add 60 percent to the size of its plant on M-139, Benton Township. Those taking part in the ceremony were Warren Gast, general manager; William Gast, president; Dean Kimmerly, personnel director; Gene Brooks, director of engineering; Allan Westmas, secretary and controller; Ray Backus, plant superintendent; Erik Fiskars, designer; and Burton Pearson, Pearson Construction.