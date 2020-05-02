25 years ago – 1995
Residents of Berrien Springs and the surrounding area covered the bluff, lined the approach to the bridge and waited in cars for a chance to be one of the first over the new structure. “The Bridge,” as the Berrien Springs Village Council renamed it, opened at 5 p.m. yesterday, ending eight months of inconvenience and traffic problems. The opening came one month ahead of schedule.
35 years ago – 1985
Coloma artist Randall Higdon, who has received national recognition for his paintings this spring, will be featured in two one-man exhibitions – May 10 at the White Oak Gallery in Minneapolis and June 6 at Bergsma Gallery in Grand Rapids.
Higdon graduated from Kendall School of Design in Grand Rapids, worked as a commercial artist, and for the past seven years has concentrated on fine art painting in his studio at his Coloma home.
50 years ago – 1970
Twenty-three persons became U.S. citizens yesterday at Lakeshore High School in what’s believed to be the first county naturalization held outside a courthouse. The new Americans are: Mrs. Inge Donet, Mr. and Mrs. Julio Caicedo, Mrs. Gladys Fernandez, Helio Zimmerman, Alfred Krueger, Mr. and Mrs. Jeno Bilicz, Mrs. Irene Menchinger, Mrs. I. Suk Olson, Mrs. Frances Marie Jenkins, Mr. and Mrs. Hector Maquera, Mr. and Mrs. James Edwards, George Malek, Jaime Ramon Carbuccia, Mr. and Mrs. Wilhelm Timm, Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Muller and Mr. and Mrs. Horst Waldmann.