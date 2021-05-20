Pipes continued to drain water this morning from Dayton Lake into the Galien River in an effort to relieve pressure on the Dayton Road Dam. Bertrand Township firefighters worked eight hours Friday night to place three 5-inch drain pipes to siphon water from the 1,280-acre lake, which is well above normal due to heavy rains. Galien firefighters Saturday assisted in getting another 12-inch siphon flowing. Bertrand Fire Chief Rick Kuntz said if the dam collapses, lake water will flow toward the village of Galien.