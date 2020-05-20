25 years ago – 1995
Members of Second Baptist Church, 600 Donald Adkins Dr., Benton Harbor, will conclude the celebration of the church’s 120th anniversary on Sunday.
A special highlight of the celebration will be the dedication of the church’s activity center, including the new gymnasium building recently completed and named “Sinbad’s Imagnasium.”
The activity center will provide a place for youth activities, group meetings and an educational center for a tutoring program and wellness program for the church and community.
35 years ago – 1985
Some 600 scouts and leaders from Berrien and Cass Counties attended the 75th annual Scout-O-Rama at the Berrien County Youth Fairgrounds in Berrien Springs. About 275 of the scouts camped overnight. Exhibitions and events tested the scouts’ skills in a variety of areas. One demonstration was the gateway arch of logs and ropes built by members of Boy Scout Troop 555, Niles, at the entrance to their site.
50 years ago – 1970
The Berrien County Board of Commissioners called on former Berrien County Sheriff Erwin Kubath and present Sheriff Forrest (Nick) Jewell to help say thanks with a formal resolution, an orchid and $139 to Miss Anna E. Schroeder, who retired last month after almost 18 years as the county jail cook. She began the job when Kubath was sheriff.