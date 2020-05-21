25 years ago – 1995
Former Benton Harbor physician, Dr. J. Griswold Ruth, has established a $3 million trust fund at the University of Michigan Medical School to fund a professorship and help students with financial assistance.
Ruth was a 25-year internist in Benton Harbor before retiring in 1976. He and his wife now live in Sun City, Ariz.
Dr. Ruth earned undergraduate and medical degrees at U of M.
35 years ago – 1985
Eighteen businessmen bid a record $6,200 yesterday to purchase the first crate of strawberries brought to the Benton Harbor Fruit Market.
The buyers are a consortium of Paw Paw Lake Rotary Club members and will give $6,150 of the sale price to the club to be used for community activities and scholarships, according to club president Paul Friday of Farmer Friday’s, Coloma.
The remaining $50 went to the growers who brought the first crate to the market, Phillip and Terri Prillwitz of Hochberger Road, Eau Claire.
The old record of $6,100 was set last year by a consortium of 17 buyers.
50 years ago – 1970
Flashing stop and caution lights will be installed soon on M-140 at Napier Road about seven miles south of Watervliet, the Department of State Highways said today in Lansing.
Oversized stop and caution lights will be used at the intersection and “Stop ahead” signs on lattice backgrounds have been placed on Napier Road in advance of the intersection where most accidents happen when Napier Road motorists fail to stop or yield the right-of-way at M-140.