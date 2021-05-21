St. Joseph officials have taken a walk around the block, so to speak, and are back where they started nearly a year ago on the issue of sidewalk cafes. The City Commission voted 3-2 Monday to reject the Downtown Development Authority’s advice to deny a proposal by H.I.’s Hollywood for a sidewalk cafe on State Street in front of the restaurant. The commission also denied the DDA’s recommendation to allow businesses to apply on a case-by-case business to use a 5-foot area in front of their downtown stores.