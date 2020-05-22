25 years ago – 1995
Lloyd “Moe” Mollhagen, 70, of Benton Harbor, died Friday at Mercy Memorial Medical Center, St. Joseph.
A fourth generation commercial fisherman and former owner of Mollhagen’s Marina, he was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, a member of the Southwest Michigan Steelheaders Association and played semi-pro baseball on the Auto Specialities Team.
35 years ago – 1985
Scott Brown, 13, a Fairplain Junior High School student, won the 1985 eighth grade state mathematics contest sponsored by the Michigan Council of Teachers of Mathematics.
Scott, son of Brandon and Donna Brown of Fairplain, is an 8th grader and takes second-year algebra intended for juniors at Benton harbor High School. Scott won the sixth grade MCTM state contest two years ago, was fourth statewide in the seventh grade, and was second in the regional contest for eighth graders before going on to capture the state title.
50 years ago – 1970
The Federal Communications Commission has given official approval to proceed with building and operational plans for a non-commercial FM radio station owned and operated by Andrews University.
Upon authorization of the call letters, WAUS-FM, the station will hold full legal operational privileges. With 17,000 watts, WAUS-FM will be the most powerful FM station in the Michiana area, having a primary reception range of 25 miles and a fringe reception of 75 miles.