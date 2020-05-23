25 years ago – 1995
The new Stevensville post office at 5888 Cleveland Ave., Lincoln Township, will open for business on Tuesday, May 30, according to Postmaster Eugene Cramer Jr.
Cramer said the move will be made over the Memorial Day weekend. The last day to conduct business at the old office in downtown Stevensville will be Saturday, he added.
The new facility, across the street from Lakeshore High School, has about 7,500 square feet of space, compared to some 2,500 at the old one.
35 years ago – 1985
Watervliet High School’s cross country coach and former track and basketball coach and biology and health teacher, Eugene Bednarowski, was killed yesterday in a two-vehicle crash while en route to a Red Arrow Conference track meet in Bangor.
He was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by Philip Lynch, also of Watervliet, while they were transporting a timing device to the track meet. The pickup slowed down to turn when it was struck from behind by a semitruck.
50 years ago – 1970
Mrs. Sally Dudas has opened Mi-Lady’s Shoppe at 217 State Street in St. Joseph, with five times as much floor space as in her former store in Benton Harbor.
The store has a new teen boutique shop located upstairs called “The Upper Landing.”
Mrs. Dudas said her husband, Bud, who operates the Sodus IGA grocery store, did all the carpentry work and installation of the new fixtures.