25 years ago – 1998
Michigan’s driver’s license is getting its first makeover in 30 years. The new versions, scheduled to arrive June 2 in Southwest Michigan, will have a new look and feel, and a security feature which should make it harder to pass a fake license.
35 years ago – 1988
The Berrien County Sheriff Department’s bomb squad exploded a World War II hand grenade found in a basement in Berrien Springs. The officers discovered the pin on the fragmentation grenade was partially pulled, and the “spoon handle” over the firing pin was partially released.
50 years ago – 1973
Mail your next letter through the Pony Express Ride to be held June 9. Sponsored by the Michigan Sheriff’s Posse Association, more than 200 riders will carry letters in relays across the state.