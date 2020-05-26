25 years ago – 1995
The Lake Michigan College Board of Trustees has accepted a gift in-kind of a computer and monitors from Dr. Tom Kirkdorfer, a Stevensville dentist, according to Greg Koroch, vice president of institutional advancement and planning at LMC.
The donation of a new Compaq 286 computer and monitors are to benefit the dental assisting program at the college.
35 years ago – 1985
A monument in memory of seven Benton Harbor firemen who perished in the Yore Opera House blaze on Sept. 6, 1896, was planted with flowers for Memorial Day by Forrest Barker, a retired fireman, and Benton Harbor Fire Chief David Lincoln. The monument stands in Crystal Springs Cemetery, Benton Harbor. Another monument for five St. Joseph firemen killed in the opera house blaze is in Lake Bluff Park, St. Joseph.
50 years ago – 1970
Fox Jewelers, 129 E. Main St., Benton Harbor, will be remodeled completely inside, according to Thomas S. Fox, executive vice president of Fox Jewelry Co.
“The store will be re-fixtured along with a complete new décor and carpeting to make it one of the most outstanding and up-to-date stores in southwestern Michigan,” Fox said.
“We are remodeling because of our continued optimism and confidence in the downtown Benton Harbor shopping area,” he added.