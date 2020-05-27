25 years ago – 1995
A total of six bowlers were recently inducted into the Blossomland Men’s Bowling Association Hall of Fame.
They include: Donald (Bud) Mummaw of Benton Harbor, Dan Danneffel of Coloma, Robert Davis of Coloma and Gene Oman of Union Pier in the superior performance category and James Florian Sr. of Stevensville and Paul Oselka Sr. of Union Pier in the meritorious service division.
35 years ago – 1985
Dedication ceremonies of a memorial landmark at the former site of the Newhope United Methodist Church which was destroyed by fire in June of 1983 will be held at noon, Sunday, June 2.
The dedication of the brick church sign and cross will be held at the corner of Bainbridge Center and North Branch roads in Bainbridge Township, where the church stood before the fire. The Rev. Linda Stoddard, former church pastor, now of Battle Creek, will conduct the dedication.
50 years ago – 1970
Reduction of critical overcrowding at Benton Harbor Junior High and the possibility of more special education classes have pushed the Benton Harbor Board of Education to approve sending all ninth graders to Benton Harbor High School. The plan calls for 11th and 12th graders to be on one five-hour shift and 9th and 10th graders on another shift.
This way, the seventh and eighth graders that had been retained at eight of the elementary schools can be placed in the junior highs.