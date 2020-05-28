25 years ago – 1995
Coast Guard patrols will be out in full force in Southwest Michigan's two biggest ports – St. Joseph and South Haven – this Memorial Day weekend. They will be spot checking boaters for intoxicated drivers and compliance with the new federal law which went into effect on May 1 requiring boaters to have a life jacket readily accessible for each person on board on any size vessel.
35 years ago – 1985
The City of Buchanan presented two awards of excellence for achievements in renovation to Jack-Post Corp. for its newly-renovated office building and plant. The two buildings are the former Clark Equipment Co. facilities in Buchanan, which the city sold for $1 to Jack-Post Co. in 1981 in exchange for a promise of renovation and employment of local workers.
50 years ago – 1970
An era is ending in Dowagiac. Next week the last Catholic sister will leave Lee Memorial Hospital, which was founded by the Sisters of Mercy 52 years ago.
Sister Corinne Feldpausch of the Sisters of St. Joseph will leave her duties as controller of the hospital on June 3. Sister Corinne arrived at Lee Memorial Hospital four years ago. She will now go to the St. Joseph Scudiere Opportunity Center in Detroit to work on a project called “Stepping Stones,” which is aimed at helping the poor becoming home owners.