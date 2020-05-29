25 years ago – 1995
Three Benton Harbor Area Schools employees were honored as outstanding educators of the year at a recent banquet at the high school.
Ruby Wilder, director of staff development for the district, was named Administrator of the Year. Laura Richburg, an English teacher at the high school, and Jennifer Greene, a teacher at Fairplain West Elementary school, were given Teacher of the Year accolades.
The outstanding educators were by district employees for significant teaching contributions, education innovations involving students, involvement in school-community activities beyond normal responsibilities, and sharing new information with fellow educators.
35 years ago – 1985
St. Joseph’s baseball team appears to have caught fire at the right time.
Coach Jeff Nate’s Bears humbled highly-touted Dowagiac 10-0 Friday in a pre-district Class B tournament game that lasted only five innings due to the 10-run rule. The Bears’ victory was their seventh straight and 10th in their last 11 games. It sent the 4th rated, visiting Chiefs to the sidelines with a 25-5 record, the most wins in Dowagiac history.
50 years ago – 1970
Grand Rapid’s WOOD TV and radio’s annual Antique Auto Tour is scheduled to arrive in Benton Harbor on June 6. Over 130 antique vehicles and 450 participants are expected to spend the night here at the Statler Hilton and Howard Johnson motels, where the cars will be on public display. Two of the visitors will be “Sidney the Sea Serpent” and Wood TV’s “Captain Woody,” host of the popular children’s program.