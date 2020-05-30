25 years ago – 1995
Dump Your Plump contestants are reminded on June 5 to carry around a bag of food equal to the weight they’ve lost during the 10 weeks of the contest. They should bring the food with them to the celebration dessert party that day. The party begins at 5 p.m. and will feature nationally recognized author and nutrition consultant, Ronda Gates. There are still openings for Gates’ “Fit or Fat for the ‘90s” workshop on June 6 at Lake Michigan College in Benton Township.
35 years ago – 1985
Teachers retiring from St. Joseph Public Schools at the end of the school year were honored at a party at the St. Joseph Yacht Club. Attending were: Ernest Schroeder, 38 years of teaching, 25 in St. Joseph; Charles Kent, 37 years total, 28 in St. Joseph; Mary Francis Tucker, 27 years total, 15 in St. Joseph; Nancy Schroeder, 23 years total, 17 in St. Joseph; and Patricia McKnight, 13 years, all in St. Joseph.
Unable to attend were Elsie Buck, 28 years of teaching, 20 in St. Joseph; Anne Morrissett, 19 years total, 17 in St. Joseph; and Harriet Preston, 15 years, all in St. Joseph.
50 years ago – 1970
Some 300 seniors at St. Joseph High School have studied Twin Cities area problems for a month and now have projected solutions for them – from pollution and drugs to migrants and traffic. The public is invited to attend the open house sessions to listen to the students discuss their solutions and proposals on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 2 and 3, in the new wing of the high school.