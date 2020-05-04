25 years ago – 1995
Local students interested in the Great Lakes, the environment and marine life had the opportunity this week to tour the University of Michigan's research vessel, the Laurentian, on the St. Joseph River.
The Laurentian was docked in St. Joseph on Sunday for a public open house and was open for school tours Monday. Students from 10 Berrien County schools visited the ship with their science teachers as part of a unit of study on Great Lakes ecology.
35 years ago – 1985
An estimated 1,500 youngsters participated in Wednesday's “successful” Blossomtime Youth Parade at its new location – the Berrien County Youth Fairgrounds in Berrien Springs.
Sue Widdis, parade chairman, said the parade drew a better than expected response. Forty-five entries, the largest having 117 members, marched in the 45-minute procession that had the theme of “Michigan Is… All Things To All People.”
50 years ago – 1970
Some 100 youths massed Saturday at Broadway and Empire Avenue, Benton Harbor, to begin a neighborhood cleanup under the auspices of the South Side Neighborhood Association. They dispersed into smaller groups armed with rakes, brooms and shovels to wage war on litter. “It was one of the nicest sights I've seen in a long time,” said Mrs. Robert Watts, a resident of the area.
The cleanup was led by Ernest Whiteside, association president; Tom Doner, chairman South Side Youth Corps; Mrs. Ann Doner, youth group leader; Ron Ward, block captain; and Diane Morrill, membership chairman.