The Lakeland Medical Center board of directors has decided to keep obstetric services at Lakeland’s facility in Berrien Center rather than move those services to other areas. Lakeland still plans to create a long-term care center at the former Berrien General Hospital, according to Lakeland President and CEO Joseph Wasserman. “After listening carefully to comments and concerns from local physicians and people throughout the community, we now believe it will be beneficial to keep obstetric services there as well,” he added.