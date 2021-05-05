Beginning in midsummer, people entering the Berrien County Courthouse will have to wait as private security guards check all purses, bags and briefcases in a move designed to improve security at the building. “I’m very sad you have to make a beautiful courthouse into a fortress,” Berrien Sheriff Robert Kimmerly said. “But this is something happening across the country.” Three of the five courthouse entrances will be closed, and the two remaining entrances will be manned by the security guards. They will use metal detectors.