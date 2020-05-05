25 years ago – 1995
Despite possible budget cuts next school year, the Berrien Springs School Board voted unanimously to take seventh- and eighth-grade football back under its wing. The program, which has been operated by the village’s Parks and Recreation Department since 1981, has about 50 students involved.
Board action came after several parents and two students submitted a request for the district to take over the program. Recreation Department Director Dan Stacey told the board the students need to be elevated to a higher level. Because the football program has not been tied in with the school district, it has been difficult to find schools willing to play.
35 years ago – 1985
Berrien County’s Juvenile Center was designated a national Juvenile Detention Resource Center by Anthony Travisono, executive director of the American Correctional Association, which means the facility will serve as a model for juvenile corrections workers across the country. Staff members will conduct training workshops at the center and a training tape made there will be circulated among other juvenile centers.
50 years ago – 1970
The Rev. Marvin Hartman, 47, pastor of First Church of God, St. Joseph, since 1958, announced his resignation Sunday to his parishioners. He has been named executive secretary-treasurer elect of the National Board of Church Extension and Home Missions of the Church of God. He returns to Anderson, Ind., in early fall to take up his new post.