25 years ago – 1995
It’s been a rough year since the Rev. Richard Rossiter announced to his congregation at the Coloma United Methodist Church that to be true to himself and God he must accept his homosexuality. He survived a removal effort, the loss of 25 percent of his congregation members, and landed in the middle of the debate of Christianity and homosexuality. “Having a year under my belt, it feels good,” he said, relaxed during a recent interview in his church office.
35 years ago – 1985
Dr. Richard Greenwood was installed as the new senior minister of First Congregational United Church of Christ, St. Joseph, yesterday at the church. Greenwood came to St. Joseph from Lowell where he had served as pastor of the First Congregational Church since 1974. He was a youth minister at Hyde Park Union Church, Chicago, while completing his graduate work. He is a native of Chicago and received his doctor of religion degree form Chicago Theological Seminary in 1970.
50 years ago – 1970
Arnold Strauss, son of the Rev. and Mrs. Robert Strauss of St. Joseph, has been selected to serve an internship in pediatrics at the University of Minnesota Hospitals in Minneapolis. Strauss will receive his doctor of medicine degree in June. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1962 and received his bachelor’s degree in 1966 from Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif.