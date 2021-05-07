Belonging to the National Junior Horticulture Association has taught two Berrien County youths more than how to identify various plants. They’ve learned important life skills they plan to put to good use in the future. It has been an interesting year so far for Michael Hildebrand of Berrien Springs and David Smith of Niles. The two have had to juggle school and farm work with their duties as national officers in the NJA. Both serve on the board of directors, with Hildebrand representing the central states region and Smith representing the southwestern states.