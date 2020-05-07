25 years ago – 1995
Kevin Roberts, a freshman at Watervliet High School and the son of Jerry and Karen Roberts, has had his poetry published in “Echoes of Yesterday,” a treasury of poetry compiled by The National Library of Poetry. The poem is entitled “Imaginary World.”
The poem earned him the Editor’s Choice Award. Recently Roberts was notified that another of his poems, “The Ice Realm,” has been chosen to appear this summer in the anthology “East of the Sunrise.”
35 years ago – 1985
Whirlpool’s float, “Four Seasons of Fun,” won Blossomtime’s Grand Floral Parade sweepstakes award for the fifth year in a row, beating out 24 other float entries. Whirlpool’s float showed the Holland Tulip Festival in spring, a summer beach scene, a fall hunter’s campsite, and a snow-covered mountain for winter.
50 years ago – 1970
The question of lowering the voting age has drawn mixed reactions from Cass and Berrien County residents in the 44th House District, according to State Representative Ray Mittan (R-Benton Harbor).
Reporting on results of his recent questionnaire, Mittan said about 58 percent of those responding were against having a constitutional amendment to lower the voting age to 18 on the ballot again. On the other hand, Mittan said slightly more than 60 percent would favor his proposal to allow members of the armed forces and veterans under 21 to vote.