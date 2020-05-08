25 years ago – 1995
T.J. Hicks of Benton Harbor combined two of life’s biggest moments during last week’s Western Michigan University graduation ceremonies in Kalamazoo, Mich. As Hicks walked across the stage to receive his diploma, he carried a large sign stating, “Mychell, Marry Me??”
Michelle “Myshell” Meimes, of St. Joseph, is a senior in special education at WMU. Her answer: “Yes.”
35 years ago – 1985
The Continental Can Co. plant in St. Joseph Township will hold a public open house on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to celebrate the plant’s 25th anniversary. Visitors will be able to see a can assembly line in action.
Continental Can’s local plant produces about 280 million cans a year from its eight production lines, primarily serving the fruit and vegetable industry. The company currently employs 133 people.
50 years ago – 1970
Charles Jeffery, 92, trustee and pillar of the House of David, Benton Harbor, died today at Mercy Hospital. Mr. Jeffery was one of the last survivors of the immigrants who came from Australia and New Zealand to join the colony founded by the late Benjamin Purnell. The famed colony is down to less than 90 members. Mr. Jeffery, also an ordained minister, managed several businesses for the House of David during his long career.