25 years ago – 1995
Here’s the scoop on St. Joseph’s 9-month-old pooper-scooper ordinance: Not enough people are scooping.
City commissioners are trying to figure out how to make the ordinance more enforceable without creating a bigger mess than they’re cleaning up. All they agreed on Monday night was to contact other communities with similar ordinances to find out how they enforce them.
35 years ago – 1985
May Schultz, an affiliate of Conran’s Glass Works, St. Joseph, has designed and constructed a St. Joseph logo in stained glass and has donated the art piece to St. Joseph Today. The association will rotate the display of the art piece in stores winning the highest honors in the St. Joseph Today Mystery Shopper Program hospitality contest, according to Kathryn Zerler, executive director.
50 years ago – 1970
Forrest Merritt, deputy superintendent of Coloma Community Schools, will be honored during a special Forrest Merritt Day tomorrow as he prepares to retire after 45 years in education. A reception will be held at Washington Elementary School, followed by a dinner at the high school cafeteria. Honors will be shared with his wife, Jessie Merritt, who will also retire at the end of the school year after 43 years in education.
Merritt was born in Eau Claire. His father was a teacher and his five brothers and sisters all became teachers.