BENTON HARBOR — Drivers tired of the periodic flooding on the Benton Harbor side of the Bicentennial Bridge may soon get some relief.
Pete Pfeiffer from the Michigan Department of Transportation said Tuesday that a plan is in the works to temporarily pump the water so Main Street in front of the Whirlpool Riverview Campus building stays dry. He said the last time that section of road was closed was Friday morning, when strong winds pushed water up the St. Joseph River channel, leading to the flooding.
Main Street is the I-94 Business Loop and the designated route in case of emergencies on I-94, making it a state road.
Pfeiffer said he is waiting for a couple more reports before putting the plan together and hopes that construction can start next week. Drivers passing through the area can see that utilities have been marked to make way for the project.
But Pfeiffer warned that the temporary pumping isn’t going to solve all of the city’s flooding problems.
“During the wind event last week, a lot of Benton Harbor was under water,” said Pfeiffer, manager of the Coloma and Kalamazoo MDOT offices. “... We’re focusing on that low area in front of Whirlpool.”
When that area is flooded to the point that the road is closed, Main Street drivers can only reach a handful of businesses on the Benton Harbor side of the bridge.
Last summer, Pfeiffer said a temporary pumping station was set up that kept Main Street dry, but flooded several businesses because a plug was put in the system to keep stormwater from the city from reaching that section of Main Street. He said the plug was quickly taken out and they won’t do that, again.
Meanwhile, he said they are continuing to study the area to come up with a more permanent plan. He said MDOT recently had divers check out a large stormwater pipe that is under 10th Street and discharges into the canal next to City Auto Repair on Main Street. He said both the city’s and MDOT’s stormwater systems are connected to the pipe.
The divers found that the pipe is partially blocked with sediment, and he said it may need to be cleaned out.
That section of Main Street started experiencing flooding last spring, when Lake Michigan water levels were at near-record highs and stayed high for the rest of 2019. Lake Michigan has already set new monthly record highs for the months of January and February, previously set in 1987, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The Army Corps is predicting that water levels could rise another 12 inches this spring.
Pfeiffer said they want to get the temporary pumping station in place before water levels rise further.