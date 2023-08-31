ST. JOSEPH — The Michigan Department of Transportation announced it will begin its $3.5 million project Tuesday to repave 6.5 miles of the I-94 Business Loop from Glenlord Road to Central Avenue, and M-63 from I-94 to Midway Avenue.
According to a news release from MDOT, the work will affect traffic in St. Joseph, Shoreham and St. Joseph Township. Work includes milling and asphalt resurfacing, drainage structure repairs, sidewalk and curb ramp upgrades, and pavement markings.
The work is expected to be completed by Nov. 17.
MDOT spokesperson Nick Schirripa said drivers should expect lane closures and traffic regulators.
“This work will extend the life of the roadway, provide a better ride quality for motorists and upgrade sidewalk ramps,” Schirripa said in the release.
Based on economic modeling, he said this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support nearly 50 jobs.