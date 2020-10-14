ST. JOSEPH — The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning for a major road project next year that will impede and at times detour traffic along M-139 in Royalton Township.
The project would focus on culvert replacement, road reconstruction with roadway elevation raised over the culvert, drainage upgrades, added guardrails and permanent pavement markings.
According to correspondence from MDOT’s Coloma office, the project will be conducted in two phases.
The first phase, which is mainly tree clearing, will take place from January to March 2021.
The second phase, reserved for culvert replacement and road work, will run from July to September 2021.
Royalton Township Manager Steve Tilly said the culvert tubes will be 35 to 40 feet in length.
“They basically are going to have to take the full section of road out there and replace it,” Tilly said. “They’re going to lengthen the sides too.”
Detours and altered lanes will be utilized throughout the project’s two phases.
Tilly said the lane closures will be under flag control for the tree-clearing portion of the project.
“It’s only when they are working close to the road,” he said. “But a lot of the tree clearing will be down in the ravine. They will have some flag men working.”
Detours will be set up during the culvert replacement and road reconstruction portion of the project.
Local traffic on northbound M-139 will be sent from Linco Road to Hollywood Road to John Beers Road, before reconnecting to M-139.
Commercial traffic will be directed to U.S. 31 to Napier Avenue to I-94 and back onto M-139.