ST. JOSEPH — The “road diet” has ended for the 3.5 mile section of U.S. 12 between the state line and city of New Buffalo, Berrien County Commissioner Ezra Scott reported during Thursday’s Berrien County Board meeting.
He said workers from the Michigan Department of Transportation restriped that section of highway from three lanes back to its original four earlier this week.
MDOT had restriped that section in May and planned to study this month how it was working out. But Scott said many people didn’t like it and complained.
“It was just a debacle in how they got the cones out and the striping and the signage and everything,” he said.
New Buffalo Township trustees voted earlier this month to ask MDOT to return U.S. 12 to its original pattern as soon as possible.
The decision also means that supporters of the Marquette Greenway Trail will have to find another way to extend the trail to the city of New Buffalo. The bike/pedestrian trail starts in Chicago’s Calumet Park and runs along the lakeshore and through Indiana Dunes National Park before ending at the Indiana state line.
CARES Act
County Administrator Brian Dissette said his staff has been working hard to fill out the paperwork to meet tight deadlines so the county can hopefully receive money through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). He said officials from the state and the Michigan Municipal League provided an update last week on what money is available for.
“The good news is that there are funds available to help offset costs tied to the COVID-19 response,” he said. “The bad news is ... it’s essentially first come, first serve.”
He said staff worked late to get the application for the First Responder Hazard Pay Premiums Program in by last Friday.
“This is for up to $1,000 for every person in law enforcement that has been working through the COVID-19 response,” Dissette said.
That request is for $160,000.
He said another request for payroll reimbursement for $200,000 is expected to go out today.
“I have no way to determine what the state of Michigan will be doing, but your team here worked hard to get these applications turned around in a very quick manner,” he said.