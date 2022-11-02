221102-HP-us31-file-photo.jpg

All lanes of U.S. 31 and the connection to I-94 are expected to open to traffic early next week.

 Don Campbell / HP file photo

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Decades of construction is expected to end soon along U.S. 31 and I-94.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Tuesday they will complete the $121.5 million project in Benton Township within a week.

