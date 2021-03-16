210316-HP-bh-roundabout-photo.jpg

Traffic flows through a recently completed roundabout at West Main Street and Crystal Avenue in Benton Harbor. The roundabout is part of the U.S. 31 freeway extension project.

 Don Campbell / HP file photo

BENTON TOWNSHIP — The Michigan Department of Transportation is set to resume its work this weekend to connect the I-94 business loop to U.S. 31.

This season’s work on the U.S. 31 freeway extension project and its connection to I-94 begins Saturday.

