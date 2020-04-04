I have a question related to the governor’s stay-at-home order. I have a friend that I walk with, and we usually meet at a park or a trail to walk. I know it’s OK to be outdoors walking, but my question is: Is it OK for us each to drive to the location to meet up for our walk? (I know we’re only supposed to drive for essential reasons.) We still want to meet up for our walks, but we don’t want to get ticketed for driving to the location.
Lisa, from St. Joseph
Hi Lisa, thank you for your question. Yes you may drive your car to a park or other area for walking or exercise. However, long distance travel is discouraged. The information I will provide is current as of March 29. As information around this outbreak is changing rapidly you are encouraged to visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus, or CDC.gov/Coronavirus for the latest updates. Important information can also be found at your local county health department website.
There are several things to know before heading out. If you do not live with the person you are walking with, you must remain at least six feet apart while exercising. Go out only if you are feeling healthy. If the parking lot of your destination is full, or there are already several people in the area, find another place to go.
In order to keep parks and recreation areas open we must all practice good social distancing behaviors. Also please be aware that the state of Michigan, through the Department of Natural Resources, has closed several amenities in state parks such as bathrooms, concession stands and playground equipment. Local municipalities have done the same, so please check any parks for closure before entering.
Make sure each person brings their own water to drink, and hand sanitizer is a good thing to have when washing your hands in a sink is not possible.
All that said, exercise is a great way to stay healthy and combat stress and is encouraged. Other ways to stay healthy are proper eating habits and washing your hands in warm water for 20 seconds often throughout the day.