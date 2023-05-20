STEVENSVILLE — The Stevensville American Legion Post #568 is organizing a Memorial Day salute to veterans beginning at 8 a.m. May 29.
A flag raising will be held at the U.S. Coast Guard Station in St. Joseph, if the weather permits. Attendees will see organizers place a wreath on the waters of Lake Michigan and perform a military salute in memory of departed veterans.
At 10:15 a.m., legion members will line up in downtown Stevensville for the annual Memorial Day parade beginning at 11 a.m., proceeding down St. Joseph Avenue to the Lincoln Township Cemetery. There they will have a ceremony honoring departed veterans.
After the ceremony, everyone is invited back to the Stevensville Legion Post #568 at 3093 Johnson Road for refreshments.