BENTON HARBOR — In front of the Veterans’ Memorial Cross, community members gathered Monday to honor those who had fought in the American Armed Forces.

The nonprofit History Remembered Inc. led a service at Crystal Springs Cemetery. Executive Director Bruce Butgereit urged the community to remember the men and women buried there were real people, who lived and died for the sake of something bigger than themselves.

