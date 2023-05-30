Bruce Butgereit, executive director and president of History Remembered Inc., bows his head during a prayer held at a Memorial Day Service Monday at the Veterans’ Memorial Cross at Crystal Springs Cemetery in Benton Harbor.
Carvel Roseburgh cleans the grave of his father, William Roseburgh, who served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, following a Memorial Day Service held Monday at the Veterans’ Memorial Cross at Crystal Springs Cemetery in Benton Harbor.
Kathy Jillson of Berrien Springs walks among graves following a Memorial Day Service held Monday at the Veterans’ Memorial Cross at Crystal Springs Cemetery in Benton Harbor.
Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff
A wreath is placed at the Veterans’ Memorial Cross at Crystal Springs Cemetery in Benton Harbor during a Memorial Day Service held Monday.
American flags are pictured during a Memorial Day Service held Monday at the Veterans’ Memorial Cross at Crystal Springs Cemetery in Benton Harbor.
BENTON HARBOR — In front of the Veterans’ Memorial Cross, community members gathered Monday to honor those who had fought in the American Armed Forces.
The nonprofit History Remembered Inc. led a service at Crystal Springs Cemetery. Executive Director Bruce Butgereit urged the community to remember the men and women buried there were real people, who lived and died for the sake of something bigger than themselves.