BENTON TOWNSHIP — Live music will return to Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center next month, it just won’t be indoors.
The Drive-in Live! Concert Series will be held in the Grand Upton Hall parking lot starting Aug. 9.
Four concerts are planned in August and September, each featuring three regional acts.
“With indoor events mostly on hold because of COVID-19, we wanted to find a new way for people to enjoy live entertainment,” Mendel Center Executive Director Mike Nadolski said in a news release. “We explored several options and decided the parking lots surrounding our facility would lend themselves perfectly to hosting drive-in concerts and knew we had to make this happen for our community.”
One hundred tickets will be available for each date. Each ticket provides admission for one vehicle of up to six people, and includes two parking spaces – one of which is a personal tailgate area to promote social distancing.
The in-person performances will be visible on stage and projected onto a big screen. Audio will be provided via FM radio signal.
The series lineup includes:
- Aug. 9: Jenna Mammina, The Andrew Fisher Quartet and Doc Revolver. Gates open at 5 p.m., music starts at 6 p.m.
- Aug. 22: Bryan Lubeck, Sypian Family Band and Dan Maxon. Gates open at 2 p.m., music starts at 3 p.m.
- Sept. 19: The Big Payback, Sankofa, and Siusan O’Rourke and Zig Zeitler. Gates open at 5 p.m., music starts at 6 p.m.
- Sept. 27: Alex Holycross and Erin Zindle, John Latini and Mike Talbot. Gates open at 5 p.m., music starts at 6 p.m.
Each concert will feature giveaways, trivia contests and family fun activities done safely from each tailgate zone.
During the Aug. 9 concert, a portion of water bottle sales will benefit the Berrien Community Foundation’s Arts Challenge campaign.
Tickets for each performance are $60 for premium parking, and $50 for standard parking. Tickets can be purchased online at www.themendelcenter.com or by calling the box office at 927-8700, option 1.
Temporary box office hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays.