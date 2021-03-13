It is a year into the coronavirus pandemic and the vaccine has created a great deal of hope.
But that doesn’t mean everyone is doing OK.
Area mental health providers say they’ve seen an unprecedented increase in people seeking mental health treatment in the last year.
“People have a lot of questions and a lot of fear about how long this will last and how we will come out of it. And at the end of the day, just kind of wore out by it,” Dr. Bernice Patterson, clinic supervisor of the mental health division at the Center for Better Health in Benton Harbor, said this week.
With so much pain and change over the past year, she said she has seen more people – of all ages and races – reach out to say, “I need help.”
Everything amplified
Mary Andres, CEO of Well of GRACE Ministries in Stevensville, said she’s seen the pandemic amplify mental health tenfold.
“A lot more suicidal idealizations, a lot greater anxiety, depression, all of that stuff has just amplified,” she said. “And then people are, of course, struggling financially. People have lost their jobs or aren’t able to work, or have limited income or transportation.”
Patterson said before the pandemic, people would use work, family and productivity as a mask for their own mental health struggles.
“But as the pandemic caused us all to slow down, people are being forced to deal with unresolved issues, their marriages, their family structure, toxic relationships, their own fears and anxieties,” she said.
Anne Carpenter, a licensed psychologist at Trilogy Counseling in St. Joseph, said human connection would normally help with a lot of this stuff.
“But when you go to the grocery store, you can’t even look at someone and smile because you have a mask on,” she said. “So I think there’s a lot of isolation that just exacerbates what might normally be a lower level of the blues, or anxiety or depression.”
All full up
Carpenter said her practice, and really every mental health practice in the area, has seen an increase in the number of people calling.
“At this point, we’re really close to capacity all the time. I think that’s the case with everyone,” she said. “So it’s been good for the business in that way, but we don’t want it at the expense of the mental health of our citizens.”
She said all of her staff members have increased the number of people they see.
“But that creates burnout potential for us, so we’re being careful with that,” Carpenter said.
Debra Hess, CEO of Van Buren Community Mental Health, said at the beginning of the pandemic, her organization was fielding calls from people not because they were in crisis, but because they were upset and didn’t know what to do.
“So there’s certainly been an increase in requests for services. I do think the pain and the stress is high for everyone. Even if you’ve coped well with the change, it’s a lot of change that we’ve been coping with,” she said.
A youth mental health crisis
Andres said her organization, which counsels teen girls, adult women, and teen girls and women with eating disorders, has been fielding many calls from parents whose kids need one-on-one therapy but can’t find an appointment.
“As a licensed professional counselor, along with all of my staff members, we’re doing a lot of one-on-ones that we wouldn’t do before when we would do group sessions,” she said.
Andres said these calls for help naturally transitioned into setting up small virtual support groups for the girls, and additional groups for the moms.
Carpenter said she and her staff have had an increase in the number of kids and teenagers they see, as well.
“With kids doing school with masks on and socially distanced, and their activities are limited or eliminated, it is really affecting kids’ social and emotional development,” she said.
Hess said she’s heard several statistics of late that indicate a youth mental health crisis.
“The CDC recently reported a nationwide increase of around 25-30 percent, depending on the age group, in mental health related emergency room visits,” she said. “Another number that sticks out is 72 percent of parents saying they’re concerned about a decline in their child’s emotional wellbeing. That doesn’t always translate to having more people reach out for help. I haven’t had a 72 percent increase in calls, but it’s an indication of a growing crisis.”
A transition, and addition
Hess said as counseling sessions moved to online-only last year, she came up with a mantra for her staff: “We need to focus on keeping people safe and meeting our clients’ needs.”
“I told my staff I didn’t want to hear about billing issues, just keep people safe and meet their needs,” she said.
In Van Buren County, getting tele-health services, and virtual support groups, to people in more rural areas has been a hurdle.
“We even have our staff that can’t get a signal. You just can’t get a signal in some places in Van Buren County,” Hess said. “The phone has been a lifeline because most people have phones, but if they pay by the minute, that leads to other issues.”
Hess did say that Van Buren County’s normal problem with lack of public transportation didn’t come into play in the last year due to people doing appointments from home.
Carpenter said when it warmed up last summer, her and her staff started offering outdoor appointments.
“It’s been a challenge to try to meet the needs of all the people calling, but we’ve adapted pretty well,” she said.
Patterson said when the Center for Better Health opened in December in downtown Benton Harbor, it really focused on targeting the needs of people in Benton Harbor and Benton Heights.
“In the Berrien County area, and in that area specifically, there’s a deficit of mental health providers. Period. When you add on that layer of having clinicians of color, you have an even greater deficit,” she said.
That’s why the center was strategic in recruiting a complete team of clinicians of color, including a Spanish speaker, who have a wide range of specialties.
“So we can speak to the diverse needs of that community, but also give people the opportunity to virtually sit across from somebody that looks like them and has some shared cultural experiences,” Patterson said.
More people of color seeking treatment
Patterson said she’s noticed a lot more people of color being willing to reach out for mental health treatment in the last year – something that is still very stigmatized for a community that has been historically treated poorly by the medical field.
“Racism, unfortunately, affects us in a very pointed way in our mental health,” she said. “Black and brown communities’ diets are not significantly different from white America, but yet we have the highest incidents of heart disease and diabetes. A lot of that can be traced back to the stress of being Black and brown and living in the United States.”
The pandemic also has disproportionately affected communities of color, due to these higher instances of per-existing conditions and the communal culture they have, among other things.
“And now that the vaccine is available, we’re at a disproportionate level of people receiving the vaccine,” she said. “So here you are getting cut on both ends. Your community is getting more cases, and your community is getting less access to the vaccine. So imagine just the frustration that this fuels within the Black and brown community.”
Patterson said the Center for Better Health is trying to work through some of that historical untrustworthiness of the medical field.
“As a doctor, I’m really working very hard with my medical network to make sure we work harder to help really understand the fear and anxieties in these communities and meet them where they are in their need and their anxiety,” she said.
A part of that is incorporating faith into mental health treatment, because that is a cornerstone of how people of color navigate life.
“I am a psychologist and an ordained minister, so being able to really validate that you can have Jesus and a therapist too is important. Faith and mental health don’t have to stand as contrasts to one another,” Patterson said.
Patterson said she hopes the people who have taken a chance on mental health treatment now will continue to lean on it when the pandemic is over.
“We are dealing with a system of racism that was alive and well before the pandemic, has been alive and well during the pandemic, and will unfortunately still be present after. So we have to be very purposeful in how we’re supporting communities and not forgetting about it when the smoke starts to clear and the world reopens,” she said.
Getting through this
Andres said just because you got out of the fire doesn’t mean you don’t have to take care of the burns.
“I think we’re all moving through the fire and we will be at some point past the fire, but we will have some burns to take care of,” she said. “Because this has been so many layers of things happening for people mixed with a ton of loss. This could take a while to find balance again.”
Patterson used the analogy of being in a storm.
“Some of us might be in different boats, some on yachts, some on rowboats, and some just trying to tread water, but we’re all in a storm. Being able to really lean into your community right now is really key. Not trying to weather this alone,” she said.
Patterson said it’s possible people will feel anniversary trauma during March as they remember that this time last year, they had no idea their life was going to change.
She said as life starts feeling more normal again, and as the weather warms up, moods will improve.
“But the reality is, just because the world opens up does not necessarily say that my housing insecurity has been fixed,” she said. “There are people who are behind on their rent, literally six, seven and eight months because of job loss or other things. So, mental health concerns will still be there.”
Carpenter said it might help to cope with the pandemic by seeing it as time-limited, even when it feels like it might drag on.
“We’re going to come through it. How it happens, or what it looks like, who knows, but we’ll get there,” she said.
In the meantime
Andres said her advice for getting through the rest of the pandemic is not being along, and not thinking you’re alone.
“You’re a phone call away from someone offering you some encouragement. That reaching out is important,” she said.
Hess said there’s no stigma in calling a mental health provider and inquiring, because if they’re not the right provider, they can most likely figure out who is.
Hess adds that it’s OK to feel stressed, overwhelmed and irritated.
“All emotions are OK – it’s what do you do with it. It’s OK to ask for help. Make social connections and reach out to professionals if you’re struggling for more than a few days,” she said.
Patterson said she recommends all people go to therapy.
“If you have benefits, use them, and if you don’t, there are places, like the Center for Better Health, that are free,” she said.
Patterson said some steps to take on your own include cutting toxic people out of your life, setting boundaries, finding the ability to say no, leaning into your support system, and of course, drinking water, eating healthy and getting some fresh air.
“I really want people to understand, they are worth disrupting life as normal. I think we get so caught in this rat race of keeping your head down and grind that you are allowed to bust those systems and you are allowed to make room for yourself. If people aren’t willing to honor that, that’s on them. You have permission to take care of you,” Patterson said.
Carpenter advises to simply ask people how they are doing.
“We know when we screen or ask people if they’re having suicidal thoughts, just asking that question can help decrease the incidents of suicide by 50 percent – if we just ask,” she said.
Carpenter said her overall advice to everyone is to connect with others the best you can and lower your expectations for yourself.
“We’ll never live life as well in a pandemic as we can when we’re not,” she said.