ST. JOSEPH — Another 1 percent of households in Berrien County have completed the 2020 Census since this time last month, but there’s still work to be done, according to Berrien County Census Hub officials.
“Berrien County, with a response rate of 63.3 percent, is doing better than the national average, but not quite a good as the state’s average,” said Kathy Stady, local Census Hub coordinator.
While the coronavirus pandemic did have a part in delaying the numbers, Michigan has already matched its 2010 census self-response rate. The self-response rate is the number of people who have completed the census themselves before census workers go door to door. This year, that will start in August.
The census is just nine questions and takes less than 10 minutes to complete. To complete the census, mail back your paper form, visit www.2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020.
Michigan not only matched its 67.7 percent self-response rate, but ranks third in the nation overall for self-responses.
Stady attributes this milestone to nonprofits, like the Berrien Community Foundation that houses the Berrien County Census Hub, around the state that adapted their outreach efforts during the stay-at-home order.
“Nonprofits showed up to distribute food to families in need and provided information packets on filling out the census,” she said. “And with millions of Michiganders at home, they took their messaging online, hosting town halls and census parties.”
Some of the local nonprofit get-out-the-count events will be rescheduled for July and August, according to Stady.
Michigan’s nonprofits began more than two years ago reaching out to communities to make sure historically undercounted populations get counted this year.
The state’s historically undercounted populations – which comprises ethnic/minority populations, immigrants, families with young children, senior citizens, those living in poverty, people in rural communities or those who are experiencing homelessness – are at the greatest risk of being undercounted.
These more than 4.3 million residents rely heavily on census data to receive funding for medical care, food assistance and school programs. Without an accurate census count, Michigan stands to lose millions of dollars in federal support for programs that use census data.
This week, Michigan’s Be Counted campaign issued a statewide appeal for more businesses, nonprofits and individuals to sign up to serve as volunteers in virtual phone banks from their homes.
These phone banks are now operating in several cities across the state, including Benton Harbor and South Haven, according to a news release from the campaign.
Volunteers will complete a one-hour training session, then are provided with scripts and answers to frequently asked census questions that may arise during the conversations. Volunteers can choose to call friends, family and acquaintances, or people from a provided list.
Any individual or organization interested in being a volunteer, can sign up by visiting www.michigan.gov/census2020 and going to the Partner With Us section.