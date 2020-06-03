ST. JOSEPH — Michigan Lutheran High School has 28 graduating seniors in the class of 2020.
Forty-six percent of the class received honors or special honors. The average SAT score was 1105.
The girls volleyball team was district champions, and girls basketball was district champions and qualified for the regional finals, which weren’t able to be played.
Clare Berghaus is valedictorian, and Maria Rush is salutatorian.
Berghaus, daughter of Martin and Tracie Berghaus of St. Joseph, will attend Hillsdale College to major in biochemistry and music, with plans to become a clinical research pharmacist.
Rush, daughter of Gregory and Dawn Rush of St. Joseph, plans to attend Grand Valley State University to study business.
The top 10 students are: Clare Evelyn Berghaus, Maria Rush, Shane Patrarungrong, Meg Stangl, Rebekah Hisle, Mara Rugen, Daniel Graebel, Maxwell Plocher, Olivia McLaughlin and Ross Clare.
Member of the class are: Erika Anderson, Clare Berghaus, Liya Cai, Frances Chukwu, Ross Clare, Georgia Crow, Andrew DeWeerd, Daniel Graebel, Katerina Gunnoe, Cameron Guse, Abby Harris, Rebekah Hisle, Chloe Johnson, Gwendolyn Loethen, Olivia McLaughlin, Shane Patrarungrong.
Maxwell Plocher, Katie Rainey, Jesus Antolin Rojas De La Garza, Mara Rugen, Maria Rush, Meg Stangl, Natalie Stokes, Zhaoen Su, Haoxuan Wang, Olivia Ruth Webb, Qinyi Zhao, Qifan Zheng.